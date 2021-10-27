New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFE. Barclays upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack acquired 18,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

