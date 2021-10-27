New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,535,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,825 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $60,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 210.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

