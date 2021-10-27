New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.21. New Zealand Energy shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 32,500 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$4.76 million and a PE ratio of -8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.81.

New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.96 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Zealand Energy Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Zealand Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

