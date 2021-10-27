Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,122 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 209.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,393 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,470,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,470,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWL opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.70.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

