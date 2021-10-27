Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.699 per share on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$71.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$57.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$71.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$77.53. Newmont has a one year low of C$66.85 and a one year high of C$90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGT. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$75.69 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.97.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

