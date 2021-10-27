Newmont (NGT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (TSE:NGT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.11 per share for the quarter.

NGT stock opened at C$71.50 on Wednesday. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$66.85 and a twelve month high of C$90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The firm has a market cap of C$57.14 billion and a PE ratio of 16.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$71.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$77.53.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NGT shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.69 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.97.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.