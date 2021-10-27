Nexa Resources (NEXA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $686.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.93 million. On average, analysts expect Nexa Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NEXA stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nexa Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Nexa Resources worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEXA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.90 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

