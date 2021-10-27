Nexa Resources (NEXA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.
Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $686.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.93 million. On average, analysts expect Nexa Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NEXA stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.65.
A number of equities analysts have commented on NEXA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.90 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.
About Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
