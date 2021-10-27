NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 283,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,472,000 after buying an additional 51,237 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $957,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.5% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.23. 139,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,769,891. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.07. The company has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

