NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

NXTP opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. NextPlay Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.92% and a negative net margin of 42,526.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextPlay Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextPlay Technologies stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

