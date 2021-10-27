Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nidec had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 7.84%.

OTCMKTS NJDCY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.03. Nidec has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10.

Nidec Company Profile

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

