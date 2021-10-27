Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NDSN opened at $251.17 on Wednesday. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

