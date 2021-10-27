Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%.

NHYDY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. 205,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,277. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80.

NHYDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

