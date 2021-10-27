North Fourth Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.85.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,476. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.69 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.50.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

