North Fourth Asset Management LP Buys New Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,000. Papa John’s International makes up about 0.9% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,800,000 after acquiring an additional 90,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,136,000 after acquiring an additional 90,428 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,743,000 after acquiring an additional 167,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.64. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,431. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -139.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.65. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $132.37.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

