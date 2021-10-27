North Fourth Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 52,100 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,100 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,595,000. Target makes up about 2.2% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 237.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $258.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.86 and a 200-day moving average of $235.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $150.80 and a 52-week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.29.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

