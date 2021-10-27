North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Short Interest Update

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, an increase of 3,101.5% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.0 days.

NASDAQ:NMMC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,026. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. North Mountain Merger has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of North Mountain Merger by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 125,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of North Mountain Merger by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 831,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

