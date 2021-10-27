Northern Trust Corp Has $61.04 Million Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 43.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 640,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 493,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $61,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $109.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $111.39.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. Research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

