Northern Trust Corp Has $64.53 Million Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $64,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after buying an additional 222,043 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,163,000 after buying an additional 118,294 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,363.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,943,000 after buying an additional 106,343 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 861,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,375,000 after acquiring an additional 66,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $264.59 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $269.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.19 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

