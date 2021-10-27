Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $59,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $164.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.76 and a 12-month high of $180.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.01.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.