Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.50

Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and traded as high as $25.80. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 8,455 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $213.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

In other Norwood Financial news, COO Robert J. Mancuso bought 2,707 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $68,216.40. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,988. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,404 shares of company stock worth $135,866. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

