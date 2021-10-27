NOV (NYSE:NOV) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.53. Approximately 208,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,117,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOV. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Get NOV alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in NOV by 4.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in NOV by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in NOV by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 417,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.