Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

NVS opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average is $88.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novartis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 2.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

