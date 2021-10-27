NSI Retail Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 331,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $117,619,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 16.6% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. NSI Retail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $379.73. 684,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,460,352. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.48. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $266.97 and a 52 week high of $382.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

