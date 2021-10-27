NSI Retail Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,734 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.2% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.47 and a 200-day moving average of $156.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $165.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

