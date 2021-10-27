NSI Retail Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.49. 20,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,751. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.