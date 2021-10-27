NSI Retail Advisors LLC Invests $3.87 Million in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 73,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 236,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after buying an additional 107,161 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 102,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 50,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,588,000 after buying an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 45,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.90. 11,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,547. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01.

