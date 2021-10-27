NSI Retail Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,663 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,532,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Target by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.29.

Target stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.61. 28,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,116. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.25. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $150.80 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.