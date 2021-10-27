Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,596,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Nucor worth $153,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $44,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $386,328.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,078 shares of company stock worth $13,400,449 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

