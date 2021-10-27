Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nutrien by 31.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after buying an additional 2,336,902 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Nutrien by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after buying an additional 2,026,145 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Nutrien by 34.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after buying an additional 1,872,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after buying an additional 1,759,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.22%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

