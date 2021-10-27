NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

Shares of NUVA traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,741.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.39. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,962,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $336,353,000 after acquiring an additional 38,056 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 251.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 60,379 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,441,000 after acquiring an additional 82,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,936 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

