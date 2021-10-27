Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 58,605 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Allegion worth $103,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 80,033 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 50,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,554,000 after acquiring an additional 283,810 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE stock opened at $129.49 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.67 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

