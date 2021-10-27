Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 14,718 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,718 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $121,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRU. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,228. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.90.

NYSE:TRU opened at $113.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.41.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

