Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,569,343 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,240,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,569,343 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of ON Semiconductor worth $124,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

