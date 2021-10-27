Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 6,000.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NUO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. 28,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $16.85.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
Featured Article: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.