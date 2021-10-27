Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 6,000.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NUO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. 28,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

