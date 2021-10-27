NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $196.15 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $126.80 and a 52 week high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.90.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

