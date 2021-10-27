Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.32

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and traded as low as $2.70. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 4,752,017 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.74.
Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 71.02%.
Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.
