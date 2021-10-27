O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at KeyCorp

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

OI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:OI opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 75,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 114,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after buying an additional 88,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

