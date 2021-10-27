Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 102,202 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1,004.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,202 shares during the period. Discovery accounts for about 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Discovery by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 1,206.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISCA traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.64. 5,858,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,115,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

