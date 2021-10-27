Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 576.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises approximately 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 116.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.91. The stock had a trading volume of 307,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,160. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.59 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.