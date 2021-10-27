Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $2.50 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,856,000 after buying an additional 204,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,886,000 after purchasing an additional 213,568 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 7.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,726,000 after purchasing an additional 201,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,433,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.01. 1,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,948. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAR. Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

