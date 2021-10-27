Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 51,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000. Textron accounts for approximately 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,451,000 after buying an additional 1,234,103 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Textron by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Textron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,620,000 after purchasing an additional 336,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,262. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average is $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

