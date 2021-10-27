OceanaGold (OGC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect OceanaGold to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$224.36 million for the quarter.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.33. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$2.74.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGC. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.93.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$237,000.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

