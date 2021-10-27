Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE OII traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. 737,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,109. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 3.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oceaneering International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 189.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884,814 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.36% of Oceaneering International worth $21,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

