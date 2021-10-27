Oddz (ODDZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.75 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 36.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Oddz has a market cap of $17.75 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00095919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,028.03 or 1.00292382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.66 or 0.06722623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

