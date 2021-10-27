Odyssey Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and $442,449.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.62 or 0.00210878 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00099444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.