Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $325.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $329.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

