Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Old Second Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of OSBC opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $391.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.42. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%. Analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hugh H. Mclean acquired 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $34,714.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis L. Klaeser purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 88,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,708 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 394.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

