On the Beach Group’s (OTB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OTB. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on On the Beach Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 439 ($5.74).

OTB stock opened at GBX 323.06 ($4.22) on Wednesday. On the Beach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 200.50 ($2.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 517 ($6.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of £534.34 million and a P/E ratio of -17.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 361.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 366.11.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

