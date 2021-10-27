One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 773 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 125,289 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,673,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 446,995 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $60,509,000 after buying an additional 67,634 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,304 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $70,163,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.90. 30,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,714. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,845 shares of company stock worth $5,789,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

