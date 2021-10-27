One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.38 Million Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,331 shares during the period. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.94% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,764,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 274.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,260 shares during the period.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,934. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

